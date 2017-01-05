Looper has shared a video where they explore how the passing of Carrie Fisher will impact the future of Star Wars films. It has already been confirmed that Carrie finished filming her scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is scheduled to hit theaters later this year.

The late Carrie Fisher was a whole lot more than just Princess/General Leia. She was a fierce advocate for social causes, a bang-up script doctor on most of your favorite 1990s movies, and one heck of a biting author. But, she’s still best known for her Star Wars role — and her tragic passing due to a heart attack before Christmas will almost certainly affect Disney’s new-look Star Wars trilogy. (read more)