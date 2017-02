In a fascinating episode of the PBS series “The Mind of a Chef“, host Chef Ludo Lefebvre travelled to the iconic Jean-Yves Bordier Creamery in Brittany, France to learn how their legendary customized butter is made.

Any French chef can tell you that the foundation of their cuisine is butter. So when we visited the Jean-Yves Bordier Butter factory in the Brittany region of France and had chef Ludo Lefebvre help in the process, it was nothing but pure amazement in his eyes.