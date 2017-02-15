How the Flash Handle of a Vintage Camera Became the Iconic Lightsaber From Star Wars

In an interesting episode of In Focus by DigitalRev, they take a look at how the flash handle of a vintage 1940s Graflex camera ended up becoming the iconic lightsaber that we know and love from Star Wars.

The lightsaber is one of the most iconic movie weapons of all time, but did you know that many of the most iconic lightsabers in Star Wars lore started their lives as photography equipment? With an entire cottage industry springing up around lightsaber replicas in the wake of ‘The Force Awakens,’ we take a look back at how exactly how the lightsaber hilt came to be, and explain just why Star Wars may be the bane of many photography collectors.