How the Film ‘Arrival’ Connects the Concepts of Language and Time to Tell a Non-Linear Story

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter took a fascinating look at the beautiful film Arrival and how director Denis Villeneuve used the connection between language and time to tell a cohesive yet non-linear story.

Every scene is filtered through other moments and characters and eventually other themes until it starts to feel like something solid. You start to think what is the relationship between language and time? Maybe it’s that the mind is not a thing, but a process. Language happening in time just like film is communication occurring in time.

