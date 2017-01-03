Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How Sunny Optimism Is the Motivating Factor Behind the Expression of Anger

by at on

The ever-insightful School of Life offers an animated explanation of anger, noting that its roots lie not in negativity, but rather in a sunny optimism and devoted faith in the world. The expression of agitation occurs when the path to reaching the way things should be is impeded, such as arguments, lost keys and delayed flights.

Fred could learn to get a lot less angry – if only he learnt to stamp on all his hopes more effectively. Most of us are, in many ways, a little bit like Fred. But our agitation isn’t permanent or unbudgeable. It is only the result of the sudden defeat of our expectations. So, in order to grow reliably calmer, we need to get a lot less optimistic about how life might go. Pessimism is the cure for anger.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.