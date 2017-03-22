Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How Pandas Became an Integral Form of Chinese Financial and Diplomatic Currency

by at on

In an incredibly informative report for Vox, writer Dara Lind explains the concept of “Panda Diplomacy” and how these beautiful Ailuropodae have become an integral form of currency to the financial and international concerns of China. Lind uses the example of Bao Bao, a giant panda who was sent back to China, despite the fact that she was born in the United States.

China has given pandas to foreign powers long before the 20th century, but the most current iteration of panda diplomacy began in the 1950s with its gifting of Ping Ping and An An to the Soviet Union. Today, pandas are no longer gifted, but rather loaned to other countries, particularly those with which China wants to develop and strengthen relations. Not only are pandas an iconic symbol of China and its culture, they also act as diplomats in China’s global political strategy.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.