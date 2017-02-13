How Lack of Focus and Low Self-Esteem Can Lead One to Believe That They Are Not Interesting At All

The ever-insightful School of Life offers an animated explanation about the internal factors involved that can make one feel as if they are boring. Lack of self-esteem and focus and immense self-doubt work together to create a pervasive uninteresting sense of self.

Fortunately, the gift of being interesting is neither exclusive nor reliant on exceptional talent; it requires only direction, honesty and focus. The person we call interesting is in essence someone alive to what we all deeply want from social intercourse: which is an uncensored glimpse of what the brief waking dream called life looks like through the eyes of another person and reassurance that we are not entirely alone with all that feels most bewildering, peculiar and intense within us.