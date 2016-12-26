How Information Revealed Within a Film Affects the Perspective of the Audience

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay created a new video essay that analyzes the way information is revealed within a film and how it affects the perspective and experience of the audience. Using the excellent Ex Machina as an example, Tucker goes on to explain the concept of the “Revelation Sequence” as posited by author John Truby in his book The Anatomy of a Story.

The revelation sequence is the order in which the audience discovers the key pieces of information that force the main character to change their desire or motivation. …Choosing to tell the story through Caleb’s point of view offers the most compelling sequence of revelations. By isolating and examining the major reveals of your story, you get a window into the audience’s experience, which can help ensure the film will be engaging.