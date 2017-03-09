How Industrial Light & Magic Created the Mirror Dimension and Time Warp in Doctor Strange

On their two new mind-bending episodes of Behind the Magic, Industrial Light & Magic gave us a behind the scenes look at how they created the trippy mirror dimension and the Hong Kong time warp visual effects in Marvel‘s Doctor Strange.
by Justin Page at on
