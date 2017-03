Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The BBC News channel, Click, sent host Spencer Kelly out to give us a behind the scenes look at how Industrial Light & Magic created the incredible visual effects for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Computer graphics supervisor Steve Ellis spoke about some of the challenges in making the film and showed off a virtual camera that director Gareth Edwards used to direct some shots.