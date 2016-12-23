How Cats Appear Viewed Using a Thermal Camera

For the launch of their new Thermal Guys channel, Finnish couple Lauri and Anni Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel subjected their unsuspecting cats to the heat-seeking lenses of their FLIR T660 thermal camera to amazing results.

First and best thermal camera cat video in the internet!

A trailer for the Thermal Guys channel, a channel that’s all about thermal videos.

Some fans think the name “Thermal Couple” might be a better fit.