How Cats Appear Viewed Using a Thermal Camera

For the launch of their new Thermal Guys channel, Finnish couple Lauri and Anni Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel subjected their unsuspecting cats to the heat-seeking lenses of their FLIR T660 thermal camera to amazing results.

First and best thermal camera cat video in the internet!

A trailer for the Thermal Guys channel, a channel that’s all about thermal videos.

Some fans think the name “Thermal Couple” might be a better fit.

I think Thermal Couple would be a cool name, since you are both not guys, and it sounds like “thermal coupler.” Or maybe not enough people would recognize the pun of they don’t know what a thermal coupler is.

