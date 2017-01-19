Host Your WordPress Blog With Laughing Squid

Laughing Squid

Many of you may not realize this, but Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We’ve been in the web hosting business for a long time and know it well. We launched our hosting services in 1998 and evolved with the changes in technology over the years. Now we’re a fully cloud-based web host using the Cloud Sites hosting platform at Rackspace powered by Liquid Web.

We’ve been hosting WordPress blogs for over a decade and have an amazing support team that knows it inside-and-out. If you are looking to host a WordPress blog, that’s what we do best, so give please us a try.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here.

Oh and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

