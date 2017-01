Honda has used its “Riding Assist” technology to create a self-balancing motorcycle concept vehicle. The technology greatly reduces the chance of the bike and rider falling over when at a stand-still, and was developed for Honda’s UNI-CUB personal mobility device.

As seen in both the launch video and Honda’s CES 2017 press conference, the motorcycle and UNI-CUB are both also capable of driving slowly even without a rider, creating the possibility for autonomous functions.