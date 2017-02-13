Laughing Squid

Holocaust Survivor Elie Wiesel Fondly Remembered With a Community Reading of His Iconic Book ‘Night’

In honor of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day , the Museum of Jewish Heritage and National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene paid tribute to the late author, activist and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel with a live-streamed community reading of his iconic biography Night. The event took place on on the evening of January 29, 2017 and included celebrities, community leaders and friends.

The 70+ Readers included Elie’s son Elisha Wiesel, Joel Grey, Jessica Hecht, David Hyde Pierce, Bill T. Jones, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ lyricist Sheldon Harnick, Itzhak Perlman, Ron Rifkin, Geraldo Rivera, Eliot Spitzer, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, Ellen Burstyn, Consolee Nishimwe, Author and Rwandan Genocide Survivor, Tovah Feldshuh + prominent journalists like Adam Gopnik, Letty Pogrebin, dignitaries including French Ambassador François Delattre, Consul General of Germany Brita Wagener, and many others

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

