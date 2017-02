Father and son team Dan and Lincoln Markham of the What’s Inside? channel sliced open Stretch Armstrong, Hasbro‘s large rubbery action figure from the 1970s and 1980s, using a utility knife to find out what was inside. After abusing the classic toy and having some fun, they found out that the elastic man was filled with a very thick gel that sticks to everything.

