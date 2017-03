Talented Los Angeles musician and rapper Harry “Mack” McKenzie brought his A game and spit hot fire while freestyle rapping live on Hollywood Boulevard. Harry made clever raps up about strangers on the street, what they were wearing, carrying, and their tattoos.

