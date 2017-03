Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Talented Los Angeles musician and rapper Harry “Mack” McKenzie brought his A game and spit hot fire while freestyle rapping live on Hollywood Boulevard. Harry made clever raps up about tourists on the street, what they were wearing, carrying, and their tattoos in an attempt to get on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

One love to all the hype people that got down with us in Hollywood last weekend!