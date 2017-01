Talented guitarist Eric Calderone who’s also known as “331Erock” added his own heavy metal guitar track to a recording of “Head Like a Hole”, the classic industrial anthem by the great Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

So I have a ton of stuff in the works ;) I’ve been a NIN fan since middle school. Trent Reznor is goals haha. From albums to movie scoring, TR is the man. I always pictured this tune with some heaviness to it so here we are. Hope ya dig! Your pretty hate machine