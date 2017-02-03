Goudy & Syracuse, The History and Revival of Syracuse University’s Distinctive ‘Sherman’ Typeface

The short film “Goudy & Syracuse: The Tale of a Typeface Found” by Pentagram Design and Dress Code tells of the fascinating story behind “Sherman”, the distinctive typeface used by Syracuse University. Upon the university’s request, it was discovered that legendary type designer Frederic Goudy had specifically designed it for the school.

The story of rediscovering Sherman, a typeface designed by Fredric Goudy in 1910 and revived by Chester Jenkins in 2016 for Syracuse University. It’s a fascinating tale that sheds light on the charismatic Will La Moy and the ripples of how his discoveries influenced the work Pentagram did rebranding Syracuse University.