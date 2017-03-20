Laughing Squid

Gorgeous Hand Beaded Framed Scorpions, Scarabs, Butterflies, Lady Bugs and Spiders

French needle artist Noboru Hoareau has created an elegant line of gorgeous hand-beaded crawling insects including scarabs, scorpions and spiders as well as butterflies, lady bugs and horseflies, which are sewn directly onto fabric and put into frames and lightboxes. Many of these beautiful creatures are available through the Atelier Noboru Etsy store.

Welcome to Atelier Noboru. Workshop specialized in embroidery “haute couture” in Lunéville hook and needle work. All realization is a unique piece, mixing a passion for high-end embroidery and a complex know-how (labeled “metier d’art”).

