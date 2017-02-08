George Washington Carver Talks About the Value of Putting Work Before Ego in a Lost 1939 Interview

“You can’t get very far in life if you don’t get away from Self”

In a remarkable episode of the PBS interview series Blank on Blank that’s beautifully animated by Blend, legendary scientist, botanist and inventor George Washington Carver eloquently opened upabout how he viewed his work in the laboratory as his search for the truth and with that, the great importance of putting work before one’s ego in a very rare lost interview from 1939.