George Michael (1963-2016), Award Winning Singer, Songwriter and Founding Member of Wham!

George Michael (Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou), the absolutely brilliant singer, songwriter and founding member of the British pop duo Wham! has tragically passed away on Christmas Day 2016, peacefully in his home. He was only 53 years old. His publicist has asked that privacy be granted at this time for Michael’s grieving family.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow and condolences.

RIP to an unbelievable talent. We have faith in the sound.

