George Michael (1963-2016), Award Winning Singer, Songwriter and Founding Member of Wham!

George Michael (Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou), the absolutely brilliant singer, songwriter and founding member of the British pop duo Wham! has tragically passed away on Christmas Day 2016, peacefully in his home. He was only 53 years old. His publicist has asked that privacy be granted at this time for Michael’s grieving family.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow and condolences.

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

1/ Feel like George Michael heard the Carrie Fisher news, got up in Death's face, and said… — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 26, 2016

Oh no.. what a year. George Michael, you were the smartest Pop Star I ever met, RIP now fella x — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) December 25, 2016

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ?? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

RIP to an unbelievable talent. We have faith in the sound.