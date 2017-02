GE attempted the “Unimpossible Mission” of catching lightning in a bottle and harnessing its energy. The experiment generated two million volts that engineers used to quickly charge a battery and start a car.

“Futile!” “Unfeasible!” “Impossible!” At GE, these are some of our favorite words, because we love doing things that supposedly can’t be done. In this Unimpossible Mission, we’re going to attempt to catch lightning in a bottle – and put it to good use.