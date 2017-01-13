Gadget Earth, A ‘Planet Earth’ Parody About the Variety of Gadgets on Display at CES 2017

“Gadget Earth” by The Verge is a parody of the BBC nature documentary Planet Earth that focuses on the variety of gadgets on display at CES 2017. The Verge’s creative director James Bareham provides David Attenborough style narration for the video as drones and other gadgets stand in for the animal species seen in the original series.

Wandering the halls of CES 2017 recently with video director William Joel, we were not only struck by how many different “breeds” of gadgets there are in the world, but also by just how many of those gadgets — particularly the robots and drones — seem to have unique personalities all their own. The wire and plexiglass that surrounded them made them look like wild animals in captivity.