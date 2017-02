Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A TBS Vendetta FPV racing drone from TeamBlackSheep encountered some paragliders while exploring a snowy Austrian mountain landscape at St. Anton am Arlberg.

The TBS Vendetta coasting across the mountain landscape of Austria, Tirol. Getting acquainted with other airborne creatures and teasing them a bit!