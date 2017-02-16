Laughing Squid

Forrest Gump Takes the Place of Neo in ‘The Matrix’ in an Animated Episode of ‘Hero Swap’

In a new animated episode of Hero Swap by How It Should Have Ended and KLOMP! Animation, they swap out the hero Neo from The Matrix with none other than Forrest Gump.

