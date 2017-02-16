Forrest Gump Takes the Place of Neo in ‘The Matrix’ in an Animated Episode of ‘Hero Swap’

In a new animated episode of Hero Swap by How It Should Have Ended and KLOMP! Animation, they swap out the hero Neo from The Matrix with none other than Forrest Gump.
by Justin Page
