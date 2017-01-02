Laughing Squid

Flapjacks II, Stylish and Waterproof Silicon Mac Keyboard Covers

Flapjacks II

FCTRY has created a collection of Flapjacks II Mac keyboard covers that keep your keyboard clean and stylish. 2-packs of FCTRY’s stylish and waterproof silicon keyboard covers are available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $29.99 (24% off the retail price) with free shipping.

Keyboards get dirty and become decidedly less stylish over time. Don’t let your keyboard become boring and gross! Flapjacks II are designer keyboard covers made specifically for Macs. Their flexible, durable, waterproof silicon build fits your Mac like a glove and slip on and off in just about two seconds. Make your Mac a little more you with a ton of different styles and colors to choose from.

