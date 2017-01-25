Laughing Squid

Father Tests the Fidget Cube on His Fussy Children

Ric Dunn the “Dadget Gad” tests the Fidget Cube on his fussy children in a hands-on review of the desk toy designed to keep fidgety hands busy. The video is the first in Dunn’s new series that reviews gadgets from a father’s perspective.

Antsy Labs funded the Fidget Cube with a Kickstarter campaign in 2016, and have already begun shipping units to backers. New customers can preorder their own Fidget Cube which are expected to ship in February 2017.

This gadget has a hidden feature that’s almost guaranteed to stop tears in seconds. Say hello to Fidget Cube from Antsy Labs.

