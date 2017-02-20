F I R E, Amazing Hair Dye That Changes Color in Response to Environmental Stimuli

Alchemist Laura Bouker of T H E U N S E E N has created F I R E, an absolutely amazing hair dye that instantly responds to external stimuli, such as heat or cold, by changing colors. While the process is chemical in nature, Bouker took great care to lower the toxicity wherever possible, making it safer than traditional hair dye. F I R E made its debut during London Fashion Week to much acclaim and Bouker is hoping to find a partner to take this brilliant idea to market.

Inspired by occult glamour – a spell cast on somebody to make them see something the spell-caster wishes them to see, T H E U N S E E N have developed the world’s first colour changing hair dye. The F I R E dye is responsive to you and your environment by changing colour to passing temperature fluctuations. Available in multiple colour ranges from bright red to subtle pastels, launching at London Fashion Week in collaboration with Storm Models. The application of the dye is currently semi-permanent lasting over a few washes and the brand are currently looking for commercial partners to help take the innovation to market.