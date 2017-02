The Slow Mo Guys (Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy) blatantly disregard safety warnings and turn a blowtorch on some batteries to film the fiery results. Free and Gruchy filmed the batteries exploding and firing off like rockets in both 28,500fps and 70,000fps slow motion.

Gav and Dan once again prove warning labels right. Don’t try this at home. The bits of battery might dent your face and the gas that comes out might dent your lungs.