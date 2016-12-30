Laughing Squid

Extreme Sandbox, An Adventure Company That Lets People Play With Heavy Construction Equipment

Extreme Sandbox is an adventure company located in Pottsboro, Texas and Hastings, Minnesota that lets their clients play with heavy construction equipment in a safe and controlled environment. They allow people from all walks of life to strap on a hard hat, jump in the giant sandbox, and complete some fun challenges while controlling a massive excavator or bulldozer.

Yes, we let people drive a 26 ton excavator or bulldozer for FUN! We focus on giving our clients a truly unique, once in a lifetime, bucket list experience. With a focus on safety, we provide our clients with opportunities that go way beyond just operating our sandbox toys. Young and old, men and women, individuals and corporate groups all have a blast living out their childhood dreams at our sandbox! There is no other place in the world where you can drive a bulldozer, crush a car, and then finish off with a ride in our fire truck. We are Extreme Sandbox!

via ThisIsWhyImBroke, The Awesomer

