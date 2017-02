Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Give that special nerd an appropriately geeky valentine with Evil Mad Scientist‘s fifth annual set of nerdy valentines. The site is offering them freely for download as part of a full set with cards from all five years.

This year’s set features relativity, atomic orbitals, exponential growth, an LC resonator, and an epsilon delta declaration of love.

As usual, print them out on (or otherwise affix to) card stock, personalize, and [some steps omitted] enjoy the resulting lifelong romance.