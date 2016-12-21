Laughing Squid

Employee Travels to a Remote Spa to Locate His CEO in the Creepy Trailer for ‘A Cure for Wellness’

In the absolutely creepy psychological horror film A Cure for Wellness, directed by Gore Verbinski, an ambitious employee (Dane DeHaan) is sent to a remote Swiss wellness spa to locate the company CEO and bring him back home. Instead, the hapless young man finds himself infected after a car accident and at the mercy of the “cure”. The film opens in theaters on February 17, 2017

He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.

The equally creepy teaser trailer that was released in October 2016.

