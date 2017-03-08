Emotional Tribute to Hugh Jackman’s 17 Years as Wolverine in the X-Men Films Set to the Song ‘Hurt’

Filmmaker Yoko Higuchi has created an emotional video tribute to Hugh Jackman, set to Johnny Cash‘s cover of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, that looks back at his 17 years as Wolverine in the X-Men film series.

2017 will mark the final time Hugh Jackman will portray the role of Wolverine after 17 years of playing the character in every single film in the X-Men franchise since the year 2000. Although the fans were vocal about how unhappy they were of his casting, he has now become iconic as the rage filled mutant we all came to know and love. Many of us can’t imagine anyone else playing the role because of what Hugh Jackman did with the character. The actor has transcended acting and has fully embodied the character. (read more)