Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Emotional Tribute to Hugh Jackman’s 17 Years as Wolverine in the X-Men Films Set to the Song ‘Hurt’

by at on

Filmmaker Yoko Higuchi has created an emotional video tribute to Hugh Jackman, set to Johnny Cash‘s cover of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, that looks back at his 17 years as Wolverine in the X-Men film series.

2017 will mark the final time Hugh Jackman will portray the role of Wolverine after 17 years of playing the character in every single film in the X-Men franchise since the year 2000. Although the fans were vocal about how unhappy they were of his casting, he has now become iconic as the rage filled mutant we all came to know and love. Many of us can’t imagine anyone else playing the role because of what Hugh Jackman did with the character. The actor has transcended acting and has fully embodied the character. (read more)

wolverine17

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.