Electronic Frontier Foundation Launches Campaign to Encrypt the Web and Secure the Internet

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has launched a campaign to encrypt the web and encourage website owners and users to make the internet more secure by adopting the HTTPS protocol instead of HTTP. Sandwich Video produced the campaign video which features futurist comedian and writer Baratunde Thurston explaining the difference in the protocols and why HTTPS is more secure.

Along with the video, the EFF suggests tools like HTTPS Everywhere, Let’s Encrypt, and Certbot that users can adopt to make the transition easy and more secure.

The web is in the middle of a massive change from non-secure HTTP to the more secure HTTPS protocol. All web servers use one of these two protocols to get web pages from the server to your browser. HTTP has serious problems that make it vulnerable to eavesdropping and content hijacking. HTTPS fixes most of these problems. That’s why EFF, and many like-minded supporters, have been pushing for web sites to adopt HTTPS by default. As of 2016, about half of all web page visits use HTTPS. This is a big improvement over the past, but we still have work to do.

