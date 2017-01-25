Electronic Frontier Foundation Launches Campaign to Encrypt the Web and Secure the Internet

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has launched a campaign to encrypt the web and encourage website owners and users to make the internet more secure by adopting the HTTPS protocol instead of HTTP. Sandwich Video produced the campaign video which features futurist comedian and writer Baratunde Thurston explaining the difference in the protocols and why HTTPS is more secure.

Along with the video, the EFF suggests tools like HTTPS Everywhere, Let’s Encrypt, and Certbot that users can adopt to make the transition easy and more secure.