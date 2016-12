ElectroBoom host Mehdi Sadaghdar celebrated the holidays and the end of 2016 by having his Tesla coil play The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky. As the music played, Sadaghdar demonstrated his coil’s capabilities with pieces of wire, lightbulbs, and other objects, all while only shocking himself a few times.

Let’s celebrate the end of 2016 with a music from my Tesla Coil! We have survived it (nearly) and 2017 will be awesome!