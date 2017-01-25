Laughing Squid

Ed O’Neill and Ellen DeGeneres Share a Deleted Scene From Finding Dory

at on

Ed O’Neill appeared on Ellen where he and host Ellen DeGeneres shared a “deleted scene” from their film Finding Dory. DeGeneres says the scene was cut because O’Neal “decided to change the lines.”

Ellen revealed a scene from the hit animated film that landed on the cutting room floor after her co-star Ed O’Neill took some liberties with the dialogue.

