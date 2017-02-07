Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Studio Sets Guinness World Record for Creating Largest Seven-Layer Dip

Before Super Bowl 51 took place last weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s team at Seven Bucks Productions managed to set a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest seven-layer dip while live on Facebook. The team gave away all 540 pounds of seven-layer dip (with chips) to the homeless.
Congrats to our @SevenBucksDS sets NEW @GWR! World's Largest 7-Layer Dip! 2nite we give it all away (w/ chips;) to the homeless #PartyTime pic.twitter.com/4OV5H6DjkL
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 1, 2017