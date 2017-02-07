Laughing Squid

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Studio Sets Guinness World Record for Creating Largest Seven-Layer Dip

Before Super Bowl 51 took place last weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s team at Seven Bucks Productions managed to set a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest seven-layer dip while live on Facebook. The team gave away all 540 pounds of seven-layer dip (with chips) to the homeless.

