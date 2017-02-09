Dragformation, An Amazing Photo Series Featuring Drag Performers Before and After Make Up

Australian photographer Aaron Walker has created “Dragformation“, an absolutely magnificent series showing the before and after transformation of drag performers as they emerge from their quiet, shyer side into their fabulously made-up, bewigged glamorous selves. Walker, a former performer himself, was able to capture both the inner and outer beauty of the person who standing before his camera at the time. In an interview with Broadly, Walker spoke about his fascination with the transformation.

It’s the transformation process that is interesting to me, rather than the final look. It’s the amount of time and the attention to detail, from walking off the street and into the dressing room, to walking on stage. That’s a three-hour period of hair and makeup. …It’s really interesting. With most of the drag artists that sit for me, their before shots are slightly awkward—it’s a slightly uncomfortable process for them. But once they’ve transformed into their drag persona, they’re very confident and know exactly how to model for the camera.

via Broadly, Design You Trust