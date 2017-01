Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Documentarian Steve1989 from MRE Info has taken on a new task where he unboxes and reviews the items found in a K-ration (pork & eggs) breakfast made for U.S. soldiers in 1945 during World War II. We’ve previously written about Steven and his documentation of old MREs.

This was the typical breakfast for a U.S. Soldier during WW2 – check out this amazing look at what parts held up, and what bit the dust!