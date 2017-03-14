Doctor Who and His Companions Meet Enemies New and Old in the First Full Series 10 Trailer

In the official trailer for the tenth series of the long running BBC show Doctor Who, companions Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and Nardole (Matt Lucas) accompany the curmudgeonly Time Lord (Peter Capaldi) on a voyage that takes them to meet nemeses old and new, making it truly a #TimeForHeroes. Series 10 premieres April 15, 2017 on BBC One and on BBC America.
Join the Doctor, Bill and Nardole for the new season of #DoctorWho, premiering April 15th at 9/8c on @BBCAMERICA with ‘The Pilot’. pic.twitter.com/c9qVOiKMr8
— Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) March 13, 2017