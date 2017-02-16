Digital Loading Symbols Are Turned Into Something Playful in the Animated Short ‘Analogue Loaders’

London artist and filmmaker Raphael Vangelis spent 1.5 years creating Analogue Loaders, an awesome stop-motion animated short film where well-known and aggravating digital loading symbols are “turned into something analogue and playful.” He also released a behind the scenes look at how he carefully crafted his brilliant claymation short.

This short film is my animated autobiography. I spend most of my life swearing at the computer because it’s crashed or isn’t working. Here, well known digital symbols are turned into something analogue and playful. The result is an homage to all the lost time we collectively spend in digital limbo in the hopes of sudden development on our screen.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips