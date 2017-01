A severe heavy winter storm in Portland caused the Oregon Zoo to temporarily close their doors to the public. The weather, however, did not bother Nora the polar bear, Samudra the elephant, vocal harbor seals, playfuls sea otters and other animals one bit as they gleefully enjoyed the frigid air and the soft, fluffy piles of snow in which to roll around and play.

Polar bear Nora, harbor seals, sea otters and Samudra the Asian elephant play in the snow after a winter storm in Portland.

A video posted by Oregon Zoo (@oregonzoo) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:18pm PST