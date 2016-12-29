Laughing Squid

Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016), Legendary Award-Winning Actress, Singer, Author and Humanitarian

Debbie Reynolds, the legendary award-winning actress, singer and humanitarian passed away on the evening of Wednesday, December 28, 2016, just one day after the unexpected death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. Ms. Reynolds was 84-years old. This tragic turn of events has left many people bewildered and saddened. Ms. Reynolds’s son Todd Fisher spoke with ABC News, stating while that the family was relieved that “she’s now with Carrie”, they were all heartbroken.

RIP Debbie. We’ll always hear you singing in the rain.

