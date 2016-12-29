Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016), Legendary Award-Winning Actress, Singer, Author and Humanitarian

Debbie Reynolds, the legendary award-winning actress, singer and humanitarian passed away on the evening of Wednesday, December 28, 2016, just one day after the unexpected death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. Ms. Reynolds was 84-years old. This tragic turn of events has left many people bewildered and saddened. Ms. Reynolds’s son Todd Fisher spoke with ABC News, stating while that the family was relieved that “she’s now with Carrie”, they were all heartbroken.

Debbie Reynolds' son on mom’s death: "The only good thing about this is that my mom wanted to be with my sister." https://t.co/vNHREMsHXm pic.twitter.com/N829T5vRGJ — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Deepest sympathy to Billie, Todd & all the family at this new blow. Time to watch Postcards From The Edge & Singin' in the Rain & remember — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 29, 2016

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie." — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016

A photo posted by Debbie Reynolds (@thedebbiereynolds) on May 5, 2014 at 10:04am PDT

RIP Debbie. We’ll always hear you singing in the rain.