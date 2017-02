Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a touching video, deaf father Kevin Nadrowski sings “If You’re Happy and You Know It” to his young daughter in American Sign Language.

I am deaf father singing “If You Are Happy and You Know It Clap Your Hands” song in American Sign Language with my deaf daughter.