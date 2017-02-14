David Tennant Reacts In Delighted Disbelief as He’s Honored With a Special Recognition Award in 2015

During the British National Television Awards in 2015, actor David Tennant, who’s best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, watched the stage in delighted disbelief as he realized that he was going to be honored with the prestigious Special Recognition Award at the ceremony. With the camera fixed on his face, Tennant let the emotion wash over him as he watched the short film of his friends, colleagues and his late father all speaking about their love for him. His gracious acceptance speech was just as emotionally honest, particularly when he spoke about his family and when he dedicated the award to his father.

…And seeing that he was on that film and didn’t tell me, I would like to dedicate this to my dad. He’s an inspiration and a role model.

A view of the presentation from the stage.

Tennant was still shaking in disbelief after the show.

via reddit