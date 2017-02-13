Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters Gives Heartbreakingly Beautiful Eulogy to Lemmy Kilmister

On December 28, 2015, Lemmy Kilmister, the beloved badass frontman of Motörhead, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with cancer just a few days earlier. On January 9, 2016, a great many of his friends and loved ones attended Lemmy’s funeral, where Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters gave a heartbreakingly beautiful eulogy to the man who was his hero and his friend.

He’s my hero. He’s the one true rock-and-roller that bridged my love of AC/DC and Sabbath and Zeppelin with my love of GBH and the Ramones and Black Flag. So I walked up and I said, ‘Excuse me Lemmy, I don’t bother you but you’ve influenced me so much. You’re my musical hero. I’m a musician I play in the Foo Fighters and I was in Nirvana’. And he looked up from the

video game and the first thing he ever said to me, he said ‘Hey I’m sorry about what happened your friend’ and in that moment he went from being this gun slinging whiskey-drinking badass mother fucking rockstar to being this gun slinging whiskey-drinking badass mother fucking rock star with a heart.