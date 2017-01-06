Creepy New Trailer for ‘Rings’, The Latest Chapter in the ‘Rings’ Horror Franchise

Paramount Pictures has just released a second trailer for Rings, the latest chapter in the Ring horror franchise. The film, directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, is scheduled for release on February 3, 2017.

A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.