Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Coyote Peterson Peers Under Rocks in a Costa Rican Tide Pool In Search of Creepy Crawly Creatures

by at on

Under Rocks

In a creepy-crawly episode of the Brave Wilderness series “Beyond the Tide“, the inquisitive Coyote Peterson peered under rocks in the tide pools on the Costa Rican coast to see what he could see. Among the creatures he found was a wiggly zebra worm, a warty seaslug, an angry little crab, and a reticent brittle star.

On this episode of Beyond the Tide, Coyote discovers some of the most bizarre and creepy tide pool creatures Costa Rica has to offer! From 5 foot long sea worms to hundreds of slimy sea cats this video is sure to make your skin crawl!

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.