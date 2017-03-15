Coyote Peterson Peers Under Rocks in a Costa Rican Tide Pool In Search of Creepy Crawly Creatures

In a creepy-crawly episode of the Brave Wilderness series “Beyond the Tide“, the inquisitive Coyote Peterson peered under rocks in the tide pools on the Costa Rican coast to see what he could see. Among the creatures he found was a wiggly zebra worm, a warty seaslug, an angry little crab, and a reticent brittle star.

