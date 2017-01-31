Coyote Peterson Helps a Rescued Baby Sloth Go Poo in the Costa Rican Rainforest

While visiting the Kids Saving the Rainforest organization in Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness hung out with an adorable rescued baby sloth named B-Rad. After a while, as with all animals, the B-Rad felt the need to evacuate his bowels but needed assistance to do so. Luckily, Peterson was nearby and happy to help.

It turns out rescued baby Sloths need assistance going to the bathroom and when the crew learned about this they offered up Coyote’s outstanding “poop” observer services to Kids Saving the Rainforest’s Sloth mom Dani…which she happily accepted:) Get ready to see a baby Sloth do a little dance and make a little poo!